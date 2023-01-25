Police issue photo of male following indecent exposure incident on Milton Keynes estate

Police have released a CCTV image of a male following an incident of exposure in the Walton Park area of Milton Keynes.

At around 4.25pm on Monday (January 23) when a woman saw ayoung man who was walking around the street.

"She gestured to him through the window to check he was okay - at which point he exposed himself to her,” said a police spokesman.

Do you recognise this man?

The male then left the area.

Investigating officer, PC Jamie March based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was an unpleasant crime and as such we carrying out an investigation.

“We are releasing a CCTV image of a male who we believe may have information in connection with this incident.