Police issue photo of male following indecent exposure incident on Milton Keynes estate
It happened on Monday afternoon
Police have released a CCTV image of a male following an incident of exposure in the Walton Park area of Milton Keynes.
At around 4.25pm on Monday (January 23) when a woman saw ayoung man who was walking around the street.
"She gestured to him through the window to check he was okay - at which point he exposed himself to her,” said a police spokesman.
The male then left the area.
Investigating officer, PC Jamie March based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was an unpleasant crime and as such we carrying out an investigation.
“We are releasing a CCTV image of a male who we believe may have information in connection with this incident.
“If this is you or you believe you know this individual we would ask you to contact Thames Valley Police online or via 101 quoting reference 43230034279.”