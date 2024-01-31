Police issue photo of man following burglary involving weapon in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a photo of a wanted man they wish to speak to about an aggravated burglary involving a weapon in MK.

Joshua Hayward is 21 and 6ft 3ins tall. He is described as slim with blue eyes.,

He is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in which a weapon was used on January 12.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you see Hayward, do not approach him and call 999 instead.”

They added: “If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 101 or make a report on our website quoting reference number 1520 (30/1).

“You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Police are also making a direct appeal to Hayward himself.