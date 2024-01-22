Police issue photo of man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Milton Keynes

Do not approach him if you see him

Police are re-appealing for help in finding a local man who is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Milton Keynes.

But if anyone sees him she should not approach him but instead call 999, say officers.

They want to speak to Dylan Lewis, aged 25, about an incident on 4 January last year, when a man in his forties was stabbed multiple times to his torso.

Have you seen Dylan Lewis in MK? Call 999 if you see him

It happened in Hodge Lea Lane at around 11pm.

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries and has since been discharged, say police.

Lewis is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build with dark hair and a short beard. He is known to frequent the Fullers Slade area of Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Dempsey, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We have been working hard to find Dylan Lewis since this attempted murder more than a year ago.

“We made a public appeal to find him in April last year, which was unsuccessful, but I am hopeful of tracking him down this time.

“He was thought to have moved away from the area but there has been a recent sighting of him in MK.

“If you see Lewis, please do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have information as to his whereabouts please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 4323000537”