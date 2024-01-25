Police issue photo of young person following sexual assault on bus in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have releasing an image of a person officers wish to speak to as they believe they may have vital information about a sexual assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 7pm on 3 January, an offender tried to inappropriately touch a teenage girl over her clothing on the number five bus from the city centre to Wolverton.

PC Ion Stratu, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this person to please get in touch with us as we believe they may have vital information about this sexual assault.

“If you are the person pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240003883.