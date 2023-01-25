Police issue photos of couple they wish to speak to following sick theft from man in his 80s in Milton Keynes
The theft happened in John Lewis
Police have releasing CCTV images of a woman and man they would like to speak to following a sick distraction theft from a pensioner.
The victim was a man in his eighties, who was asked by a couple if he would take a photo of them in the John Lewis store at centre:mk.
The pensioner obliged but as he was taking the photo his wallet was stolen.
It contained cash and a number of bank cards, say police.
The offence happened at around 4.20pm on Thursday January 19 and police are treating it as a distraction theft.
Investigating officer PC Stuart Folwell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises these individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
People making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230028437. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
