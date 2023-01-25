Police issue photos of couple they wish to speak to following sick theft from man in his 80s in Milton Keynes

Police have releasing CCTV images of a woman and man they would like to speak to following a sick distraction theft from a pensioner.

The victim was a man in his eighties, who was asked by a couple if he would take a photo of them in the John Lewis store at centre:mk.

The pensioner obliged but as he was taking the photo his wallet was stolen.

Do you recognise this couple?

It contained cash and a number of bank cards, say police.

The offence happened at around 4.20pm on Thursday January 19 and police are treating it as a distraction theft.

Investigating officer PC Stuart Folwell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises these individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

People making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230028437. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

