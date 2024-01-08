Police issue photos of two young women following burglary of beauty business at Milton Keynes city centre
Police have today (Monday) releasing CCTV images of two young women officers would like to speak to following a burglary of beauty products at Milton Keynes shopping centre.
And they are appealing for anybody who recognises them to get in touch.
The move follows an incident on on Friday November 3 when offenders stole an amount of beauty items from a kiosk within centre:mk. It happened at 8.40pm.
Investigating officer PC Ion Stratu, based at Milton Keynes police station, said, “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230496208.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”