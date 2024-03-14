Police issue picture of man following indecent exposure incident in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have today (Thursday) released an E-fit picture of a man they are looking to trace in connection with an indecent exposure in Milton Keynes.

The incident happened at a bus stop in Bletchley, they say.

At around 4.10pm on Wednesday February 28, a woman was waiting on her own at the bus stop on Arrow Place, at the junction with Lomond Drive.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to trace him following an indecent exposure incident in Milton Keynes

A man approached her and then exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately. He then left.

The offender is described as a Mediterranean man, in his late twenties to early thirties, around 5ft 5-6ins tall, with olive complexion, straight black hair, which was combed back, and two to three days stubble. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket, black jeans and black walking boots.

Investigating officer PC Amy Olah said: “This was a very concerning incident for a lone woman and we have been conducting a thorough investigation.

“We are releasing this E-fit in order to trace the offender as such anyone who recognises this individual or may know who he is should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or through our online pages, quoting reference 43240102124.