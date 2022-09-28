Police issue remarkably clear CCTV images following machete attack in Central Milton Keynes

At around 9.05pm on Sunday, two groups of males were involved in a fight inside the Xscape building close to Iconic Cuts and the Nuffield Health entrance.

During this fight, one of the males produced a machete and used it against members of the other group.

Two people suffered injuries, which required hospital treatment.

Do you recognise this young man?

Investigating officer Detective Constable Martin Camp, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe the person pictured may have crucial information that can assist in my investigation.

“If you are this person, or you know who this person is, I would urge you to contact Thames Valley Police, either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220431430.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Another clear shot of the man police wish to speak to

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and the 21-year-old man on suspicion of affray.