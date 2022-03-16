Police issue remarkably clear CCTV images months after assault in Milton Keynes music venue

Police have today released two CCTV images of people officers wish to speak to about an assault that happened in August last year.

Sometime between 9pm and midnight on 15 August last year, a man assaulted another man, aged in his twenties, at the Unit Nine MK music venue in Bridgeturn Avenue.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket and required surgery.

Do you recognise anyone at Unit Nine?

Detective Constable Kay O'Connor, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are releasing the images of these people as we believe they may have information that could assist us with our investigation into this incident.

“If it is you pictured, or you recognise anyone in the image, please get in touch. You can report information by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting reference number 43210365778.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”