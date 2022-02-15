Police issue remarkably clear CCTV pictures of young men they want to speak to about homophobic assault in Milton Keynes

Police have today releasing clear CCTV images of three people officers would like to speak to in relation to an incident of grievous bodily harm in Milton Keynes.

The incident occurred outside Miller & Carter in Xscape, Central Milton Keynes, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday February 8.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, and two of his friends, had been to the cinema. They were leaving Xscape when homophobic remarks were made towards him.

Do you recognise these youths?

The victim was then attacked, sustaining very serious injuries, including four fractured ribs, fractured vertebrae, a laceration to his lung and cuts and bruises.

He was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time, a week later.

One of the victim’s friend also suffered minor injuries as he tried to help, but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lucy Brydon of Milton Keynes CID, said: “The victim in this incident was unknown to the offenders and appear to have been targeted due to his appearance and sexuality.

Close up of one of the youths

“The injuries sustained by one of the victims have required hospital treatment, and he remains in hospital today."

He added: “I am releasing these images, as I believe the people pictured may have vital information that can help us in this investigation.

“I would appeal to anybody who recognises any of these people, or if you believe one of the people in these images is you, to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or online, quoting reference number 43220056093. Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

DC Brydon concluded: “Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable, and we are determined to investigate this thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.”