Police issue remarkably clear photo of man following theft on Milton Keynes estate
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
City police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as part of a theft investigation.
They are hoping members of the public will be able to identify him for them.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We believe he may have vital information in connection with a theft investigation in Bradwell Common Boulevard on 19 April.
"Wine was stolen from the One Stop shop at around 6.15pm.”
The spokesperson added: “If you recognise him, or this is you, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 43250191214.”