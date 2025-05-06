Police issue remarkably clear photo of man following theft on Milton Keynes estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as part of a theft investigation.

They are hoping members of the public will be able to identify him for them.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We believe he may have vital information in connection with a theft investigation in Bradwell Common Boulevard on 19 April.

"Wine was stolen from the One Stop shop at around 6.15pm.”

The spokesperson added: “If you recognise him, or this is you, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 43250191214.”