Police issue remarkably clear photo of man following theft on Milton Keynes estate

By Sally Murrer
Published 6th May 2025, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
City police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to as part of a theft investigation.

They are hoping members of the public will be able to identify him for them.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Do you recognise this man? We believe he may have vital information in connection with a theft investigation in Bradwell Common Boulevard on 19 April.

"Wine was stolen from the One Stop shop at around 6.15pm.”

The spokesperson added: “If you recognise him, or this is you, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 43250191214.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice