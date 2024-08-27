Police issue remarkably clear photo of two men they wish to trace following jewellery theft in Milton Keynes
Two rings were stolen from a jewellers in Crown walk at centre:mk at around 12.50pm on Saturday August 10.
Police now wish to speak to these two men and have issued a remarkably clear CCTV image of them.
Investigating officer PC Mitchell Clark, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the individuals to please come forward as we believe they may have vital information about this theft.
“If you witnessed or have images or footage of this incident, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240382966.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”