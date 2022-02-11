Police issue section 60 order amid murder investigation in Milton Keynes

Murder investigation

A section 60 order has been put in place in Milton Keynes following a stabbing at MK College which has resulted in a murder investigation.

This section 60 order temporarily enhances our stop and search powers, meaning that officers can stop and search anyone within the area shown on the map for items connected with violence, helping us to keep weapons off our streets.

These enhanced powers apply in the area shown below and will be in place until 4.06pm on Saturday (12/2).

Map showing the area covered by the section 60 order - the area bounded by; H4 Dansteed Way, A5, H8 Standing Way, MK Borough Southern Boundary, A4146, A5, H10 Bletcham Way and V10 Brickhill Street

Superintendent Marc Tarbit, Commander for Milton Keynes police area, said: “I am saddened to see another murder in Milton Keynes as a result of a knife and I will do all I can to take these weapons off our streets.

“Whilst a section 60 order may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons. If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble. You will see more police officers in the area whilst the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist with our murder investigation to make contact with us either online or by calling 101 with reference number 43220064415.