Police issue warning after spate of spare wheel thefts from cars in Milton Keynes

Police have issued a warning to car owners after a spate of thefts of spare wheels in the city.

They are advising people to mark their external spare wheels on their cars to deter the thieves.

The increase in the thefts has been city wide and as a result police have carried out wheel markings on many external spare wheels. These markings are both completely invisible and hardwearing and they allow officer to clearly track and identify the stolen wheels and return them to the owner.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Alternatively, you can etch or emboss identifiable marks on the external spare wheel, which will make easily distinguishable.”

People are also advised to register their property for free here on Immobilise, the nation property register.

There is more advice on how to prevent auto crime crime reduction pages on the TVP website here.

The website states that vehicles parked in dark and less busy areas are more liable to be damaged or broken into because the suspect cannot easily be seen by anyone.

"It’s always advisable to park somewhere that’s well lit and where people are walking and there is likely to be passing traffic. The busier the better, as a rule,” it says.