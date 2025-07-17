Residents throughout Thames Valley are being warned after new data reveals victims in the region lost £2m to a specific type of fraud.

New figures revealed by the area’s Police and Crime Commissioner, show that only the Metropolitan Police Service suffered more losses due to courier crime.

Across the past financial year, 135 reports of courier fraud were recorded in the Thames Valley, with victims losing an average amount of £16,000.

Data has been made available to Thames Valley’s crime chief from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB). The NFIB’s findings reveal that 1,797 reports of courier fraud were received in the last financial year nationally, with an average loss per victim of just over £12,000 in the UK and total losses of almost £22 million. The other policing areas with the highest losses were Cheshire Constabulary, Hampshire Constabulary, and Essex Police.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber is warning residents of new tactics being used by criminals in the area.

Police define courier fraud as instances where a fraudster contacts victims by telephone purporting to be a police officer or a bank employee. To substantiate this claim, the caller might be able to confirm some easily obtainable basic details about the victim such as their full name and address. Victims are asked to co-operate in an investigation by attending their bank and withdrawing money, withdrawing foreign currency from an exchange or purchasing an expensive item to hand over to a courier for examination.

Victims are told that they will get the money back or will be reimbursed but in reality they will never see the criminal again after the exchange.

Detective Inspector Duncan Wynn, Head of Central Fraud Unit at Thames Valley Police said: “Criminals who carry out courier fraud will exploit a number of tactics to create pressure in order to make someone believe they are dealing with someone in authority. Fraudsters will typically contact victims by phone, purporting to be a police officer or bank official. Any telephone call out of the blue should be treated with caution, especially if it is framed as an emergency where you are required to act quickly. The police/bank will never ask you to assist with an undercover investigation, move money, withdraw cash, share your one time password or ask you to grant them access to your computer. We would also never send a courier or anyone else to pick up items or ask you to post anything. We shall continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who prey on vulnerable victims and urge you to report it to Action Fraud.”

Residents are advised that banking staff and police officers will never ask for personal details or PIN by phone, or offer to pick up your card by courier. Residents are told to hang up if they get such a call and wait a few minutes before using their phone again afterwards.

Residents are advised to be cautious and sceptical and to ask for verification when speaking with an unknown caller.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber said: “We are warning people to be vigilant and aware that criminals are employing new tactics and putting pressure on victims to make quick decisions and preying on those who rightly trust institutions such as the police."