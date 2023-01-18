Police issue warning following crime spree in single street on Milton Keynes estate

Neighbourhood police officers have stepped up patrols on a city estate after one street has been hit by a wave of crime.

The offences are all thefts from vehicles parked outside houses on Fairford Crescent in Downhead Park.

Advertisement

They are all happening in the early hours of the morning, while residents are sleeping.

Residents should call police if they see anything suspicious in the street

Police have now asked householders to call 101 if they see any suspicious activity in the street or dial 999 if they spot a crime in progress.

A spokesman for the North Neighbourhood policing team said: “We are aware of a number of thefts from vehicles on Fairford Crescent in Downhead Park. These seem to occur during the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement

“We are in the process of gathering local CCTV, and we will be showing an increased police presence in the area.”

The spokesman added: “If you see any suspicious activity, please call 999 if you believe it to be a crime in progress.

Advertisement

“If you have any information that may help our enquiries, and it doesn't require an immediate Police response, please call 101 quoting reference number 43230026580.

"We are monitoring any information reported this way to assist us in identifying those responsible, and also to arrange our patrols.”

Advertisement

Finally the spokesman advised: “Please make sure any valuables are removed from your vehicles, and double check that you’ve locked your doors after parking.”