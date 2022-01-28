Police issue warning following increase in keyless car theft in Milton Keynes area

Police have issued a warning following an increase in keyless car thefts across Milton Keynes.

Criminals only need to be within metres of your car key to capture the signal prompting officers to recommend taking action to avoid becoming a victim.

Keyless car theft, also known as relay theft, is the phrase given to the theft of cars with a keyless entry system. Criminals use equipment to intercept the signal from the key inside the house and use this to unlock and start the car and then drive away. This means that even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car.

Police advise storing keys away from windows and doors and removing all valuables from your vehicle. But they have also issued some simple steps that will help reduce your risk of falling victim to this type of crime:

Box It | Bag It | Block It

> Box It: placing your keys in a metal tin can be enough to block the signal from travelling any further.

> Bag It: another option is to purchase a signal-blocking pouch and keep your keys in this when they’re not in use.

> Block It: as an extra security measure where possible, consider using other vehicles to block your keyless car in so it can’t be easily driven away.