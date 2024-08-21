Police join forces with council to get nuisance tenants evicted in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police and the council have worked together to get problem tenants evicted following compaints of anti-social behaviour and violence.

The South Neighbourhood policing team received persistant complaints about activities at certain properties in Central Milton Keynes.

People reported persistent anti-social behaviour as well as “serious violence” coming from the occupants of the addresses and their visitors, say officers.

This was having a detrimental impact on the community, it was decided.

The problem homes at Central Milton Keynes have been closed and the occupants evicted

For the past nine months the police team has been working in partnership with Milton Keynes City Council. Together they utilised their ASB powers by obtaining closure orders on the premises., which then led to possession orders being granted.

This week the occupants have been evicted and MKCC has regained possession of the properties.

A police spokersperson said: “Hopefully this will give the community some reassurance and show that both agencies will not tolerate this behaviour.”

They added: “TVP and MKCC will continue to work together to tackle anti-social behaviour and serious violence in MK.