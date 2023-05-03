News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
27 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
9 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Police launch appeal after fight with weapons breaks out in middle of Milton Keynes estate

One man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon

By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:14 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses following an fight involving weapons in Oldbrook Boulevard.

At 10.18pm on Wednesday April 26 a group of men were seen involved in an altercation and it was reported that weapons were used, say officers.

A black Audi, and a grey Mercedes were also seen in the area and may have been used by the men.

Police are hoping to find witnesses to the fight in MKPolice are hoping to find witnesses to the fight in MK
Police are hoping to find witnesses to the fight in MK
Most Popular

No injuries were reported.

A 21-year-old man from MK has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed.

Investigating officer PC Kent said: “We are appealing for information following this incident. We have made an arrest and our enquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has information in relation to this incident we would ask them to contact TVP through our online reporting pages, or 101, quoting reference 43230182308.”

If you do not wish to speak police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111