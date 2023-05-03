Police launch appeal after fight with weapons breaks out in middle of Milton Keynes estate

Police are appealing for witnesses following an fight involving weapons in Oldbrook Boulevard.

At 10.18pm on Wednesday April 26 a group of men were seen involved in an altercation and it was reported that weapons were used, say officers.

A black Audi, and a grey Mercedes were also seen in the area and may have been used by the men.

Police are hoping to find witnesses to the fight in MK

No injuries were reported.

A 21-year-old man from MK has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed.

Investigating officer PC Kent said: “We are appealing for information following this incident. We have made an arrest and our enquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has information in relation to this incident we would ask them to contact TVP through our online reporting pages, or 101, quoting reference 43230182308.”