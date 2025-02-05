Police are seeking witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision near a city roundab out.

At around 1.30pm on Sunday , a Yamaha XSR 900 motorcycle was involved in a collision with a black BMW IX while travelling north on Brickwell Street near to the roundabout of Groveway.

The motorcyclist came off his bike on the roundabout, suffering serious injuries, while the BMW driver left the scene without stopping.

The injured man sustained a suspected broken shoulder and ribs and was treated in hospital.

Investigating officer PC Jamie March of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam that has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I have yet to identify the driver of the BMW, but he is described as a white man, aged in his 40s, with blonde hair.

“If you were this driver, I would also urge you to please make contact with the police as soon as possible.

“You can call us on 101, or report online, quoting reference 43250054301.”