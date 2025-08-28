Police launch crackdown to seize all privately-owned electric scooters in Milton Keynes

Police have issued a grim warning to people who own an electric scooter – and their actions are speaking even louder than their words.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have formed a special team of officers riding off-road motorcycles to scour the city’s redways and footpaths with the aim of catching everyone riding illegally.

And already this week they have seized 24 e-scooters, even though many of the owners insisted: “I didn’t know I was breaking the law”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently it is illegal to ride any privately-owned scooter in a public place.

Police are using off road motorcycles to target illegal e-scooter riders in Milton Keynes

This legislation is not to be confused with the city’s plethora of bright green Lime hire e-scooters, which have special dispensation from the government to be ridden on pavements, redways and footpaths as part of a trial into sustainable transport methods

All other e-scooters are classed as motor vehicles in law so, in theory, this means people need an MOT, road tax and insurance to use one. However it isn’t currently possible to register e-scooters in this way and, as a result, the machines can only be used on private land.

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: “In total, we seized 24 e-scooters and e-bikes. A timely reminder that privately-owned e-scooters / e-bikes are not currently legal for use on roads or public places as they are not insured/taxed/MOT'd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please make sure that you and your family are aware of this before buying one, as many of the people stopped today said "I didn't know it was illegal" and are now out of pocket.”

One of the e-scooter riders police stopped also transpired to be wanted for breaching their court bail conditions.

"We arrested them,” said the spokesperson. “We also recovered about £100 worth of stolen meat when we came across a shoplifter trying to de-tag their recently-stolen loot in one of the local underpasses. Finally, we assisted the neighbourhood team with several stop and searches for drugs”.

They have warned that the dual-purpose off road motorcycles will become a “regular sight” in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

" They allow us to access and police areas difficult to get into using our regular police vehicles and engage with our communities. If you see us out and about, feel free to stop us for a chat,” said the spokesperson.