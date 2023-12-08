Police launch fresh appeal over disappearance of former pro footballer from Luton with links to Milton Keynes

Officers looking for information five years after man's disappearance and are treating it as a murder enquiry

Police have launched a fresh appeal over the disappearance of a former professional footballer from Luton with links to Milton Keynes.

Beds Police detectives investigating the disappearance have renewed their appeal for information five years since he was reported missing.

The investigation is still trying to trace what happened to Kamil Biecke, who was last seen on the morning of 8 December 2018 on Shaftesbury Road in the Bury Park area of Luton.

Kamil Biecke was last seen in Luton and has links to MK say police. Photos: Beds Police

The Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit is treating the investigation as a murder enquiry.

Detectives have carried out a series of enquiries to trace Mr Biecke since he was reported missing by his estranged wife from Poland six days after he was last seen.

This includes carrying out searches at several addresses in Luton.

Polish-born Mr Biecke is a former professional footballer, last playing for Baltyk Gdynia in his home country in 2013.

He moved to the UK in 2016, where detectives have established he was involved in drug-related activity, and was believed to have gambling debts.

He also had links to Cambridgeshire and Milton Keynes, as well as Scotland.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, leading the investigation, said: “Establishing what happened to Kamil and bringing anyone involved in his disappearance to justice remains at the forefront of our minds.

“I have no doubt there are people in our community who know what happened to him. It could be someone you know.

“Kamil’s loved ones deserve answers. Please come forward if you can help us – either directly to the police, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to report it as soon as possible. Any details, however small or seemingly irrelevant, can be used to help police build up a picture of the case.

Please contact the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 101 and quote reference Operation Socket, or submit information to the Major Incident Public Portal.