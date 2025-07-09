Police launch investigation into 'concerning' race hate incident at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes after visiting victim

Thames Valley Police are investigating what the force describes as a ‘very concerning’ incident after visiting a victim of a rate hate attack which was reported at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes.

A group of 10 Hindu women say they were physically and verbally attacked by three boys, all believed to be under the age of 13, while enjoying a trip to the popular MK beauty spot at around 5.45pm on June 15.

The women were taking a boat ride on the lake when they were allegedly attacked with stones and subjected to religiously-charged slurs.

It is claimed one of the boys also hurled a large log at the victims.

Willen Lake in Milton Keynes. Photo: Jane Russell National World

The women felt cornered and shaken and one was reportedly so scared she suffered a ‘full-blown panic attack’.

A spokesperson for Insight UK, an advocacy group and social movement of British Hindus and Indians, spoke out on social media about the incident.

It was claimed a video was taken at the scene and sent on to police.

“This appears to be a racially and religiously motivated hate incident targeting Hindus,” the Insights spokesperson said.

The nature of the boys’ threats and their young age “raise serious concerns about possible radicalisation or grooming” of minors involved in such hate-driven behaviour, they say.

Police have now responded about the incident and are appealing for witnesses after launching an investigation having visited the victim who reported the attack.

And they will be keeping the matter on file in the hope they receive new information to help progress the investigation.

"Thames Valley Police received a report of this very concerning incident,” the force’s spokesman said.

"An investigation was conducted with a number of lines of enquiry followed and we also visited the victim who reported this incident to us.

"The investigation has been filed pending further information to coming to light.

"We would ask that if anyone has any further information but has not yet contacted the police directly we would ask them to call 101 quoting reference 43250305417.”