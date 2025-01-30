Police launch investigation into theft of residents' mail on Milton Keynes estate

Police are investigating mail thefts in Milton Keynes

Police are investigating a surge of reports into mail thefts on a city estate.

The matter has been passed to the MK Priority Crime Team, who are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Officers say the thefts are happening on Fairfields estate and involved theft of post, interference of post and subsequent fraud-related offences.

It is understood the offender drives around the estate targeting flats, opening the mailboxes fitted outside them.

Police have already seized a vehicle suspected to be linked to the offences.

"We are following all lines of enquiry to assist with identifying suspects,” said a Thames Valley Police spokersperson.

They added: “If you have been a victim and not yet reported it please make contact on 101 to report an offence or via the online reporting system.”

Meanwhile, people on other estates have reported on social media that similar offences have happened to them. These estates include Oakgrove and Brooklands.