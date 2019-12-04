Police launch manhunt for duo and issue warning over car being used in spate of burglaries across Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes police have launched a public appeal for more information following a series of burglaries in the area.

In recent months, a number of properties have been burgled across the area, with family gold, jewellery and cash being targeted.

Police want the public to be on the lookout for this dark Mercedes C43 which they believe may have been used in a number of the burglaries

A number of policing operations have already been put in place using both visible and covert officers and tactics to prevent burglaries and identify those involved.

However, officers want people to come forward if they have any information they have not yet shared with police and are also warning people to be vigilant, as well as offering crime prevention advice to residents during the winter months.

Additionally, officers would like to appeal to anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Michael Doran, aged 21, and James Devlin, aged 18.

We would like to speak to them about a burglary which occurred on 8 August this year in Wolston Meadow.

James Devlin

Officers believe the pair could also have vital information about a number of other burglary offences which have taken place in the town this year.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector James Horseman, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We’re aware that there have been a number of burglaries across Milton Keynes this year, and we are doing all that we can to investigate these incidents.

“However, we need the public’s help as much as possible. Firstly we’d like to speak to anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Michael Doran and James Devlin.

“We think they could help us with our investigation into the incident in Wolston Meadow, and that they might also have very important information about other burglaries in Milton Keynes.

Michael Doran

“If you’ve seen them, or know where they might be, please get in touch.

“Additionally, we’d like to ask the public to be on the lookout for the dark Mercedes C43 (pictured), which we believe may have been used in a number of the burglaries.

“If you have seen this car, or one like it acting suspiciously, contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information which they think could help our investigation should call us on the non-emergency number 101.”

Members of the public should also be aware of some important advice to protect themselves from burglary during the winter months.

Detective Inspector Horseman added: “If you keep cash or jewellery at home, please consider moving it to a bank or another similar solution.

“If you are going to keep cash or jewellery at home, please purchase an appropriate insurance approved safe, properly hidden and secured to a solid wall or floor as offenders sometimes attempt to remove them.

“It is also obviously important to secure your home. While burglar alarms and security cameras are strongly encouraged, it is also important to cover the basics. Secure windows and doors, put internal lights on timers and install motion activated internal lights.

“Make it difficult for criminals to get to the rear of your house, padlock gates and ensure fences are secure.

“Does your home signal to burglars that there may be family gold or cash inside?

“Do you call in suspicious activity?

“These are all things that people should consider, and which can go a long way to preventing their homes from getting burgled.”