Police launch manhunt to find wanted man with links to Milton Keynes and Aylesbury Vale

Police officers are looking for Robert Farndon

Police officers are searching for a wanted man who could be in the Milton Keynes or Aylesbury Vale area.

On Friday, Thames Valley Police launched an appeal to find a man who is wanted in connection with serious criminal incidents committed in the Oxfordshire area.

Robert Farndon, 40, is described as a white man of slim build. Thames Valley Police says he has long brown hair, partial facial hair and brown eyes.

Police officers have been searching for him since June 26 and the last potential sighting of Fardon occurred on June 27 in Buckingham Road, Gawcott.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he is known to frequent Bletchley, Wheatley, Buckingham and the Silverstone area.

Police officers want to speak to him in connection with a rape and an assault that were reported in Oxfordshire last month. Thames Valley Police adds that it has developed growing concerns for Farndon’s welfare.

Detective Inspector Richard Allmond said: “We are releasing this new image of Robert and are still urgently appealing for the public’s help in locating him.

“Since he has been wanted, our officers have been working extensively to trace him.

“We believe Robert was last seen around three weeks ago in the Gawcott area and have since been growing concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone with information about Robert’s whereabouts should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 2143 of today’s date.

“If you see him, please do not approach him, instead call 999.

“Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”