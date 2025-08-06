Police launch search for two masked men armed with weapons on Milton Keynes estate
At around 5.25pm on Tuesday August 5, two males were seen chasing another man in an affray on Oldbrook Boulevard Green.
They were both riding bikes wearing face coverings and dressed in dark clothing.
The male being chased is described as Asian with dark shoulder length hair. He was dressed all in white.
Police are particularly interested in speaking to witnesses who may have video recorded footage of the incident, or of anybody who they think was involved.
A TVP spokesperson said: If you have any information please make contact via 101 quoting reference 43250397551. Alternatively you can provide any information online using the link here.”