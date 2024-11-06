Police launch special appeal to trace this nuisance moped rider who's shattering the peace in Milton Keynes

Have you seen this pesky bike and driver in Milton Keynes?

Police are asking people to check CCTV footage to identify a problem rider zooming about pedestrian areas on a moped.

The North Neighbourhood Policing Team has received complaints about the distinctive bike being ridden around the Great Linford area, particulary St Leger Court local centre.

A Thames Valley Police spokersperson said: “ While we don’t expect to identify the driver from these images.. We are waiting for further CCTV to be forwarded onto us.”

They aded: “In the meantime, if you recognise the bike or have any information about its owner, please reach out to us by calling 101.

“Your assistance is greatly appreciated!”

People riding motorbikes on redways and pavements has become an increasing problem in MK over the years.

Only authorised vehicles such as maintenance or emergency vehicles are allowed on the redway system. Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Act states that any person who drives a mechanically propelled vehicle on a pavement or footpath is guilty of an offence.