Police launch special operation to target beggars in Milton Keynes city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City police have this week launched Operation Desktop to target persistent beggars in Central Milton Keynes.

They are targeting a group of individuals who are drinking alcohol, begging for cash and displaying anti-social behaviour outside Milton Keynes Central train station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The area is covered by a PSPO (Public Spaces Protection Order), which makes such practice illegal.

Police are targeting persistent beggars outside Central Milton Keynes train station. Some of them are not even homeless, they say

And some of the people responsible are not actually homeless, say police. They have all been offered support and assistance through the Milton Keynes City Council’s housing department, working in partnership with ARC (Addiction Recovery Community) but have chosen not to accept this help.

A police spokesperson said: “A number of these individuals are not homeless and have access to suitable housing. Those that are currently homeless have been offered suitable housing, however they have chosen not to accept or to engage with the council.”

They added: “An operation that has been organised to address the publics concerns in relation to persistent alcohol fueled anti-social behaviour and aggressive begging outside of Milton Keynes Central Train station by a group of identified individuals.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Alcohol PSPO gives a police constable or a police community support officer the power to order a person to surrender all their alcohol within the prohibited area, said the spokesperson,

“The PSPO has been issued as those engaging in the prohibited activities above have had a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality through persistent and continuing behaviour. This behaviour has led to members of the public feeling intimidated by the individuals and this is completely unacceptable.”

There are currently two PSPO’s in place throughout the Central Milton Keynes area. One relates to anti-social vehicle use – also known as car cruising – and the other to alcohol related anti-social behaviour.

“TVP want to promote Milton Keynes as a safe, welcoming and desirable city to live, visit and work in and are determined to address the publics concerns, so therefore, it will be an increased police presence in the area,” said the spokesperson.