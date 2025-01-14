Police launch special operation to target private e-scooters in Milton Keynes - and get blasted for it by some people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A successful police operation to clamp down on illegal e-scooter riders has not gone down well with many members of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MK South neighbourhood policing team published the results of its concerted effort on social media, along with a warning that it’s against the law to ride privately-owner scooter in public places.

This legislation is not to be confused with the city’s plethora of bright green Lime hire e-scooters, which have special dispensation from the government to be ridden on pavements, redways and footpaths as part of a trial into sustainable transport methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All other e-scooters are classed as motor vehicles in law so, in theory, this means people need an MOT, road tax and insurance to use one. However it isn’t currently possible to register e-scooters in this way and, as a result, the machines can only be used on private land.

Police launched a special operation to target illegally-ridden private e-scooters in Milton Keynes

A police spokesperson said: “You cannot use a privately owned e-scooter on the road, pavement or in a public space. If you do, then you risk receiving a large fine, points on your driving licence and your e-scooter will be seized.”

It is not known how many police officers the recent ‘Operation Scooter’ involved, but it resulted in eight riders being given official warnings, three stop and searches and two machines being seized.

There was also one arrest for drink driving/riding, one for possession of Class A drugs and theft and one for possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police spokesperson promised: “We will continue to deal with this issue robustly.”

However, the social media post did not go down so well with many members of the public, who accused police of “wasting time” on minor issues while more important crimes could be investigated.

One man wrote: “This is scare tactics. What about the guy that works 12 hour shifts and has to get to work and back? You think he can afford £20 a day in cab fares? Let him get to work and back on a scooter…What a joke of a post.”

Another declared: “Tackle the big issues, for God’s sake’, while a third reader said: “I find people on privately-owned ones are more courteous of pedestrians than the people who use the rented ones and just dump them wherever they feel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth summed up the situation, saying: “Thames Valley Police can’t win. You moan when they’re doing something about illegal activity and you moan they don’t do enough!”

Meanwhile, Lime, which is the world’s largest shared electric vehicle company, is on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free.

The company has been providing both e-bikes and e-scooters in Milton Keynes since 2020, and has had over 1.3m trips - saving over 600 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. This is the equivalent of avoiding over 300K car journeys.

However, figures from the Department for Transport show there were 61 casualties from e-scooter collisions recorded by Thames Valley Police during 2023. This has prompted the RAC to call for means to ensure every e-scooter rider has the skill and experience to operate them properly and safely.