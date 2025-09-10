Police launch urgent investigation after woman is raped in broad daylight in Milton Keynes

A priority police investigation has been launched after a woman has reported being raped in a wooded area on a city estate.

A member of the public found the woman, who is in her thirties, in the woodland near to Kemsley Crescent allotments in Broughton Park at around 6.30pm on Tuesday September 9.

The woman said she had been raped and police were called.

A forensic tent was put up and there was a strong police presence for hours as officers searched for clues.

No arrests have been made, and a full investigation is under way. Meanwhile reassurance patrols have been launched throughout the estate.

Detective Inspector Rachel Wheaton, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “The victim is being supported by specially trained officers, and we have launched an investigation.

“This incident has occurred early in the evening on Monday (between 6pm and 6.30pm) and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed any suspicious activity, or believes that they have any information that may assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

“At this stage, we have been unable to obtain a description of the offender from any witnesses or the victim, and so we are urgently appealing for anybody who has any information to contact us.

She added: “I fully understand the concern incidents such as this will have in our local community, and I would like to reassure the public that we are investigating this incident as a priority.

“There is an increased police presence in the area, including reassurance patrols.

“I would urge you to please speak to an officer if you have any concerns, or have any information.

“You can also make a report online via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250460523, or to report anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”