Police looking for more suspects in Milton Keynes double murder probe

Police have today revealed they are still looking to arrest more suspects in connection with the city's double murder investigation.

Three men aged between 21 and 27 have already been arrested and two of them have been charged with murdering 17-year-olds Don Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice at a private house party on October 19.

Ben (left) and Dom

They have also each been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The third man, a 27-year-old from MK, was arrested on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He has not yet been charged.

But police say the investigation is far from over and they are actively searching for others.

A spokesman said: "We are still appealing for people to hand themselves in and asking those that know where they are to let us know."

The officer heading the investigation, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter has issued a direct warning to the culprits..

He said:" We are looking for you and we will find you, however long it takes."

DCS Hunter added: “At this stage we have not released your names or photographs, so please hand yourself into the nearest police station as soon as possible. This is not going to go away and if we have to, we will name you so there will be no place for you to hide.

“I also want to remind anybody helping or assisting these people that we have arrested and prosecuted for the serious offence of assisting offenders before and we will do so again if necessary."

He said there are still some people in MK who are withholding "vital information" and are refusing to help police.

"Some of these are very important witnesses," he said.

The two men already charged with the murders are Earl Bevans, 22, of no fixed abode, and Charlie Chandler, aged 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley.

Anybody with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting URN 1761 of the 19th October. Or they can report completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.