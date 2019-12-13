Police make 12th arrest in connection with double murder in Milton Keynes

Officers investigating the murders of Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice in Emerson Valley have today made a further arrest.

A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody.

From left, victims Ben Gillham-Rice and Dom Ansah

It is in connection with an incident which occurred at a house party in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, on October 19 this year.

This brings the number of arrests to 12.

Charlie Chandler, aged 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, Earl Bevans, aged 22, of no fixed abode, Clayton Barker, aged 19, of Surrey Road, Bletchley, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Milton Keynes, have all been previously charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday, January 27, 2020.