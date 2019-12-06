Police make arrests over series of 'intimidating' disorder incidents in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following incidents of disorder in Milton Keynes.

At around 6pm on Monday (December 2), a group of young people were asked to leave the Co-op in Springfield Boulevard. Once they were outside, they started smashing the shop windows and damaging cars parked in the car park.

Police have made arrests but still need witnesses to come forward

At around 6.15pm, a group of young people threw stones at members of a running club and pushed them in an underpass in the Downsbarn area.

At around 7pm that day, a group of around 12 young people stole alcohol from the Co-op in Tower Drive, Neath Hill. Once outside the Co-op, they started shouting, turning bins over and throwing the stolen alcohol at members of the public.

They then ran off in the direction of Monks Way. As they ran off, they passed two charity workers and took a lanyard from the neck of one of the workers.

The group were all wearing dark coloured clothing with dark hats and their hoods up.

No one was injured during these incidents.

Investigating officer PC Katie Coulson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “These incidents were very intimidating for these victims and members of the public in the vicinity. Anti-social and criminal behaviour such as this is not tolerated in Milton Keynes and the community will see an increased police presence in the area to ensure this type of behaviour is dealt with as well as to offer reassurance. Please do approach our officers with any concerns that you have.

“We have made a number of arrests and I urge anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or any information to assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190376611. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”