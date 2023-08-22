Police make concerning discovery after report of 'child in distress' inside Milton Keynes house

Police officers revealed on social media last night (Monday) how they were called out to a report of a child in distress inside a house in MK.

Two officers were sent to investigate – and immediately made a worrying discovery.

Not only did they find a large quantity of drugs but they also discovered sinister-looking knives and bladed weapons on the premises.

These were the weapons found inside an MK address where a child has been reported in distress

The officers promptly published photos of these on the TVP Milton Keynes Facebook page.

A large plastic bag of drugs resembling cannabis is shown being weighed on a scale.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers PC 2064 Thompson & PC 8089 Allen attended an address recently after a call from a member of the public who were concerned as they could hear a child inside in distress.

"Upon attending, the officers carried out the safeguarding needed for the children at the address, but they also noted a strong, familiar smell in the air.

"A search of the house and the following were found, these items were seized and the parents dealt with accordingly.”

Police have not revealed what happened to the children in the house or how old they were, but the usual action in such cases would be to alert social services so child protection workers could become involved in the case.