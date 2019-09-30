Police make direct appeal to missing Milton Keynes boy who vanished two weeks ago

Police in Milton Keynes have made a direct appeal to a teenage boy who has been missing for two weeks.

Abdinasir Mohamed, aged 16 is black, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green shorts, white socks and slider style flip-flops.

He is known to frequent Conniburrow, Milton Keynes, but we believe he may be in Wembley in London.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Rhianne Connor, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are asking anyone who has information as to where Abdinasir to come forward.

“Abdinasir if you see this appeal please get in touch as we want to check that you are okay.

“If you have any information as to his whereabouts or have seen someone matching his description we would ask you to call 101 quoting reference 43190263753.”