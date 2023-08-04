Police make four arrests and seize eight vehicles in Milton Keynes car cruising crackdown

Thames Valley Police announced it has made four arrests in connection to car cruising in the city.

Also, the police force has confirmed the seizure of eight vehicles during its investigation.

Car cruising is defined by authorities as when drivers meet to race, perform stunts, and behave in an anti-social manner.

Milton Keynes City Council is also involved in this project which the police say shows they take strong against people who choose to drive dangerously.

Since April 2023, police in Milton Keynes have seized eight vehicles, made four arrests and issued more than 25 tickets for offences including not wearing a seatbelt, not displaying correct registration plates and illegal tinting of windows.

They have also issued 20 tickets for driving in an anti-social manner.

Motorists who continue to offend after being issued with a ticket risk their vehicles being seized by the police for good.

Inspector Lee Brace of the Milton Keynes neighbourhood team said: “We are aware of the concern and impact the dangerous and anti-social nature of some at these events are having on local residents and businesses.

“We know that not all attendees are joining to act in a dangerous or anti-social way and are purely car enthusiasts so we have been working hard to balance these in our approach.

“Together with the force’s roads policing unit, we have provided extra patrols when these events are taking place.

“We are also working with Milton Keynes City Council who have provided a dedicated CCTV camera which allows us to make contact with individuals after the event has ended to speak with them about their behaviour and manner of driving with enforcement action if necessary.

“This isn’t the end for us and our activity will continue over the coming weeks and months to intercept those who choose to visit our city to drive dangerously.”

Milton Keynes City Council introduced a Public Space Protection Order in 2020 to help discourage disruptive driving.