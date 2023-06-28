News you can trust since 1981
Police make shock discovery in house on Milton Keynes estate

By Sally Murrer
Published 28th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

A routine police inquiry has led to a shock discovery at an ordinary-looking house on a city estate.

Officers from Milton Keynes neighbourhood team were visiting a property in Broughton yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon when they made the find.

They discovered the place was crammed full of cannabis plants in every single room, with a full hydroponics growing system in place.

There's an increased police presence in the area today
The property was also found to have dangerous wiring as the electricity supply was bypassed to provide the light that the system needed.

Police had to call in the National Grid to turn off the main supply for almost 45 minutes while the electricity was made safe again. They have apologised to nearby homes for the disruption.

No arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing to identify the suspects responsible for the cannabis factory.

TA police spokesman said: “There will be an increase police presence in the area in order to conduct investigations in relation to this incident.

Every single room in the house was crammed full of cannabis plants

“If you have any concerns or suspicious activity in your community, please get in contact via 101 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”