Police move in to disrupt another large car meet in Milton Keynes

Another Sunday night car meet has been visited by police officers, who arrested one driver and warned several others.

As part of Operation Chromuim, police have vowed to take action against all anti-social car meets in MK.

On Sunday, March 31, officers from the North Neighbourhood Team were out at the city centre, where a large meet regularly takes place.

One male was arrested for driving while disqualified, no insurance,and using fraudulent number plates. He was also wanted on a Fail to Appear warrant and is now in custody. Two PSPO's (Public Space Protection Order) were issued for anti-social behaviour related to the car meet and several vehicles stopped for the drivers to be given “words of advice” about their behaviour on the roads, say police.

Police are keeping a firm eye on car meets in Milton Keynes

A spokesperson said: “Several number plates of vehicles were noted down by officers so watch this space...If you were one of the lucky ones, a letter may be coming your way.”

Milton Keynes City Council introduced a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in 2020 under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 after more than 1,000 residents reported being negatively affected by vehicle-related anti-social behaviour. This means that aking part in anti-social car cruising behaviours, including excessive noise, revving, and dangerous speeds, is a breach of the PSPO and drivers caught can be issued with a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice by police or an authorised officer.

The police spokesperson said: “Car enthusiasts, we hear you! Enjoy your passion safely and responsibly—but illegal and dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Many car enthuisists defend the meets, saying vast majority of drivers are well-behaved.