Police name woman whose death has prompted murder investigation on Milton Keynes estate

By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Nov 2024, 18:17 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 15:24 BST
The murder investigation is continuing in Milton Keynes
The murder investigation is continuing in Milton Keynes
Details of the tragic victim of a murder investigation have been revealed by police.

The victim is 42-year-old Carol Georgiou, who was found at an address in Springfield in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was taken to hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police are continuing their murder investigation and asked anyone with information to contact them.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder later the same day and he remains in police custody at this time following a warrant of further detention being granted.

Police say they are continuing support the victim’s family at this very difficult time through specially trained officers.

A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted, however the cause of death is still to be determined and further forensic tests are required.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mike Roddy, said: “Again I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“We are continuing our investigation and a scene remains in place and we would thank residents for their patience.

“A man remains in custody at this time and we not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

He added: “Again we would ask anyone with information that they believe could assist our enquiry to come forward to please get in touch on 101 quoting reference 43240529892 or via our online reporting page.

“Or if you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.

