Police no longer looking for wanted man in connection with attempted murder in Milton Keynes

A 25-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident on January 4, 2023.

Thames Valley Police issued a statement to say the man was arrested yesterday (1/2) but has been released on police bail.

Police also stated they were no longer appealing for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Milton Keynes.

The arrest is in connection with an incident dating back to January 2023

“On January 22, the force released an appeal to locate Dylan Lewis in relation to an incident in Hodge Lea Lane at around 11pm on January 4 last year.”