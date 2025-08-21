Firefighters were called out to a fire of fly-tipped rubbish. Photo: National World Jane Russell

Police have been notified after firefighters were called out to extinguish a blaze involving rubbish that had been illegally fly-tipped in Milton Keynes on Wednesday evening (August 20th, 2025).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters made their way to the blaze at Cushing Drive, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes.

The flames appeared to be on a pile of fly-tipped rubbish, which was alight on a wasteland.

A crew from West Ashland used one hose reel jet to put out the fire around 7.35pm on Wednesday, 20 August.

Thames Valley Police were notified of the incident.