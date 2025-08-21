Police notified as firefighters extinguish blaze involving fly-tipped rubbish in Milton Keynes

By Shannon Weir
Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
Firefighters were called out to a fire of fly-tipped rubbish. Photo: National World Jane Russellplaceholder image
Firefighters were called out to a fire of fly-tipped rubbish. Photo: National World Jane Russell
Police have been notified after firefighters were called out to extinguish a blaze involving rubbish that had been illegally fly-tipped in Milton Keynes on Wednesday evening (August 20th, 2025).

Firefighters made their way to the blaze at Cushing Drive, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes.

Most Popular

The flames appeared to be on a pile of fly-tipped rubbish, which was alight on a wasteland.

A crew from West Ashland used one hose reel jet to put out the fire around 7.35pm on Wednesday, 20 August.

Thames Valley Police were notified of the incident.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice