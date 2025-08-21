Police notified as firefighters extinguish blaze involving fly-tipped rubbish in Milton Keynes
Police have been notified after firefighters were called out to extinguish a blaze involving rubbish that had been illegally fly-tipped in Milton Keynes on Wednesday evening (August 20th, 2025).
Firefighters made their way to the blaze at Cushing Drive, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes.
The flames appeared to be on a pile of fly-tipped rubbish, which was alight on a wasteland.
A crew from West Ashland used one hose reel jet to put out the fire around 7.35pm on Wednesday, 20 August.
Thames Valley Police were notified of the incident.