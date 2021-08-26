Police offer advice following spate of car thefts in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes have offered a guide on how residents can protect themselves from car theft after a slew of recent offences.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson highlighted: Old Farm Park, Monkston, Walnut Tree and Kents Hill as neighbourhoods that had experienced vehicle thefts recently.

Officers were also sent to West Bletchley today (26 August), to observe the area following witness reports outlining attempted vehicle thefts.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson offered the following advice on how people can protect themselves from car crime:

-"Remove all items from your vehicle

"Most criminals are opportunists – They take what they can when they see it. If the vehicle looks empty, the chances are they may leave it alone. Don’t leave anything on display.

-"Do not leave any valuables in your car

-"Remember to lock your doors and close your windows

"A vehicle left unlocked or with windows open is an invitation to a thief, so don’t leave your vehicle insecure.

-"Always make sure you double-check that your car is locked before walking away from it.

-"When at home keep your keys away from front doors and windows