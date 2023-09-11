Police officer from force that covers Milton Keynes is caught shoplifting

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Thames Valley police officer has been issued with a penalty notice after being caught shoplifting.

The officer, who has not been name, was captured on CCTV in February, while off duty, taking items from a shop and making no attempt to pay for them.

The value of the goods stolen amounted to £26.75, say police.

The officer has been banned from entering the shop again and was issued with a Penalty Notice for Disorder to the value of £90.00.

But now an Accelerated Misconduct Hearing will take place on Thursday 21 September at Thames Valley Police Headquarters in Kidlington in front of the Chief Constable, Jason Hogg.

It is alleged that the officer breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.

If this allegation is proven, the conduct would amount to gross misconduct for which a finding of dismissal would be justified, say police.

The hearing will be public, however the Chief Constable has put in place reporting restrictions in relation to the identity of the officer and any information which may lead to their identity.

Police misconduct hearings are held to present the facts of the case and allow the person to give an explanation of their conduct and the circumstances surrounding the allegation. Witnesses may also be called to give evidence.