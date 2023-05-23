Police officers currently at the scene of another nasty stabbing in Milton Keynes

Police officers have been in Marron Lane in Greenleys this afternoon following a stabbing that took place there just after 1pm today.

The victim is receiving treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, say officers

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is currently a scene-watch in place at Marron Lane and the redway between Windsor Street and Marron Lane in Wolverton.

Police are currently examining an area of the footpath in Wolverton

A police spokesman said: We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the community.

“If you have any information, please speak to an officer or contact us using our online form or call 101 quoting reference 970 (23/5).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Part of the pavement next to trees on Marron Lane has been taped off and police officers are still at the scene.