Police officers currently at the scene of another nasty stabbing in Milton Keynes
Police officers have been in Marron Lane in Greenleys this afternoon following a stabbing that took place there just after 1pm today.
The victim is receiving treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, say officers
Advertisement
Advertisement
There is currently a scene-watch in place at Marron Lane and the redway between Windsor Street and Marron Lane in Wolverton.
A police spokesman said: We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the community.
“If you have any information, please speak to an officer or contact us using our online form or call 101 quoting reference 970 (23/5).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Part of the pavement next to trees on Marron Lane has been taped off and police officers are still at the scene.
They have told people passing by that it is an “ongoing investigation”.