Police officers save 'violent' knife-wielding Milton Keynes man from taking his own life in a fire
Two brave police officers have received a commendation after saving the life of an ‘violent and dangerous’ armed man in MK.
PCs James Dalton and Richard Fenemore have been praised for their actions in apprehending a man who was armed with a knife and started a fire.
Police say the man was intent on taking his own life. He had self-inflicted life threatening injuries, whilst the room was filled with smoke and still on fire.
The officers managed to detain him and make him safe.
Their sergeant Neil Wathes said: “Without question the fast actions of these officers saved the life of the man.”
He added: “They have shown genuine bravery in the face of a violent and dangerous subject.”
The incident happened in April 2021 and this week Pcs Dalton and Fenemore were presented with a commendation award by Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell at a ceremony at the Cotswold Hotel and Spa in Chipping Norton.
On receiving his award, PC Dalton said: “We're honoured to be receiving this award and recognition for our efforts.
It is not known what subsequently happened to the armed man.
At the same awards ceremony, the chief constable presented an award to Independent Domestic Violence Advisor Jo McIntyre.
The John Latham Award is presented to those who have made an exceptional contribution to improving the safety of victims of domestic violence.
Jo founded the Free Legal Advice Group, also known as FLAG DV, for victims of domestic abuse and it supports people across the entire Thames Valley police force area.
The charity provides free access to a fully qualified family law solicitor.