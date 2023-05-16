Police officers search parks and children's play area in Milton Keynes - looking for hidden stashes of knives

Police officers are out this week conducting seaches of parks and play areas throughout Milton Keynes.

They are scouring bushes and overgrown areas looking for knives that may have been hidden away by offenders.

The searches have so far taken place on the Lakes Estate, Granby and West Bletchley. They are part of a week-long national initiative called Operation Sceptre, which is designed to reduce the threat of knife crime by removing dangerous weapons from the streets.

Police are searching for hidden knives and weapons

There is also a knife amnesty in place all week and amnesty bins can be found at Westcroft Centre (in Wimborne Crescent), the Frank Moran Centre in West Bletchley, Melrose Avenue in West Bletchley and Central Milton Keynes Police Station.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to remind members of the public that they can safely and anonymously dispose of any type of knife or bladed article.”

Another Section 60 stop and search order has been put in place by police due to the threat of violence breaking out in Milton Keynes.

Last week saw a Section 60 stop and search order imposed on part of Milton Keynes following a wave of violence involving knives.

It was the third time in six days that senior officers have imposed the order, which gives police power to stop and search people at random for weapons.

Officer are urging anyone who has any information about the possession of knives or criminal activity relating to knives to make a report online or call 101.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.