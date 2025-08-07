Police officers to use electric bikes to reach crime scenes more quickly in Milton Keynes

The city council has granted thousands of bikes to provide police officers with electric bikes to use on their patrols.

They have used contribution cash given by housing developers to make the £46,000 investment in a bid to keep communities safer.

The money will also pay for more CCTV and ANPR cameras in the city.

The new electric bikes, which will be rolled out later this year, will help police officers patrol areas that are harder to reach by car, such as redways, parks and estates.

MK City Council is paying for police officers to have electric bikes

Capable of cruising at up to 15mph, the bikes will making it easier for them to respond quickly and be more visible in the community, says the council.

And the additional CCTV and ANPR cameras will support investigations and help deter crime across the city.

Council leader Pete Marland said: .“Keeping our communities safe is a top priority, which is why we’re working with Thames Valley Police to make sure they have the tools they need to respond effectively and be more visible.”

He added: As our city grows, we’re using funding from new development to invest in resources that make a real difference to our communities whether that’s healthcare, safety or infrastructure.”

The city council collects contribution funding from housing developers when new homes are built in Milton Keynes.

This money is reinvested into local facilities and services all over the city. One recent example was the council putting £15.6m of growth money into cancer and acute care at Milton Keynes University Hospital.