Police out in force searching for child who went missing last night from Milton Keynes

Police are currently out in force in Newton Leys searching for a young girl who has been missing since last night.

The young teenager has not been officially named but is believed to be 13-years-old.

She is said to have walked out of her home at 8.30pm after leaving a note saying she needed to "clear her head."

It is understood she was seen getting off a bus near Asda in Newton Leys at 11pm last night. However, she failed to turn up and police have been searching the Newton Leys area all morning.

Officers are scouring undergrowth on foot, while others are searching the estate on police motorcycles.

The girl, classed as a high risk missing person, is 5ft 4ins tall, slim, and has short dark hair with a reddish tinge to it. She has hazel coloured eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with prominent black lettering spelling 'six', grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anybody who sees her should call police on 101 urgently.