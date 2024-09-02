Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A house in Shenely Brook End has been made the sibject of a partial closure order after complaints it was being used for ‘criminal activity’ and anti-social behaviour.

This means only the tenant is allowed to enter the property, which is in Little Stocking, and they must stick to specified times to come and go.

The order will last for three months.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “As a result of the work of the South Neighbourhood Policing Team, a Partial Closure Order has been granted by Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for a period of three months.

The closure order on this house in Milton Keynes has strict conditions

"This is following repeated reports of anti-social behaviouir and other criminal activity emanating from the address. All of this has a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the local vicinity.

A closure order is an order issued by the court that prohibits access to a premises for a period specified in the order under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order can prohibit access to the premises, or part of them, at all times, or at specified times only by everyone (including the tenant and other residents), or by specified persons only. The period of closure may not exceed three months.

Police say regular checks will now be carried out at the address and they have issued a warning to people who do not comply with the order.

"Anyone who enters the premises who isn’t listed on the order is liable for prosecution and will be arrested,” pledged the spokesperson.